New Delhi: Share market today skyrocketed after BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 touched all-time high levels. With this, investors are curious to know which stocks are performing well. Share prices of Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are being tracked closely. Currently, shares of Infosys and Wipro are trading positively. Tata Motors and TCS share prices were relatively down, according to latest data on BSE India data.

Tata Motors, TCS, Infosys, Wipro Share Prices

Tata Motors Share

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tata Motors led the Tata group stocks in a blistering rally which catapulted the Sensex and Nifty to new highs. Tata Motors alone was up by Rs 88.85. On Tuesday, automobile manufacturer had entered into a binding agreement with TPG Rise Climate to raise USD 1 billion for its newly-incorporated subsidiary dealing with the passenger electric vehicle (EV) business, as per IANS report.

Infosys Q2 Result

IT major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 11.9 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit after minority interest for the second quarter of FY22 at Rs 5,421 crore. The IT major's net profit during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal (FY2020-21) stood at Rs 4,845 crore. Besides, the company reported a revenue of Rs 29,602 crore during the period under review, higher by 20.5 per cent from Rs 24,570 crore earned during the second quarter of FY21, IANS reported.

Wipro Q2 Results 2021

Wipro yesterday reported 18.86 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY22. The net profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to Rs 2,930.7 crore during the period under review from Rs 2,465.6 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Its revenue increased 30.12 per cent during Q2FY22 to Rs 19,667.4 crore from Rs 15,114.5 crore from the like quarter of FY21, IANS report says.

Earlier, TCS had reported a year-on-year rise of 14.1 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY2021-22. The IT major’s net profit for the quarter under review rose to Rs 9,624 crore from Rs 8,433 crore for Q2FY21, excluding the legal claim provision. The company’s year-on-year consolidated net profit would have risen by over 28 per cent to Rs 9,624 crore from Rs 7,504 crore for Q2FY21, if the legal claims provisions were included. The company’s consolidated revenue during the period under review rose by 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 46,867 crore, IANS reported.