Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigns ahead of AGM, to continue till term ends: Reports

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday resigned from his position. He will continue in the role until the end of his current term.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/tata-sons-chairman-n-chandrasekaran-resigns-ahead-of-agm-to-continue-till-term-ends-ratan-tata-noel-tata-tata-motors-8499419/ Copy

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigns ahead of AGM, to continue till term ends Reports | Image: X

In a major development, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation on Wednesday. He will continue in the role until the end of the current term which is set to end in February 2027. The major announcement comes at a time when one of the biggest conglomerate of India is dealing with several challenges across its businesses and disagreements between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over extending his tenure

Notably, Tata Sons is the principal holding company of the USD400-billion Tata Group and operates over 30 companies, including major entities like Tata Consultancy Services, Air India and Tata Motors.

It is worth mentioning that Tata Trusts, the group’s charitable arm, owns 66 percent of Tata Sons.

Will Chandrasekaran Complete His Term?

The current term of Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons is going to end in February. The source told Reuters that he will complete his term.

Tata Sons in February this term postponed a proposal on extending his tenure after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata didn’t show a green flag to the move. according to an earlier Reuters report.

Noel Tata wanted Tata Sons to remain unlisted, but Chandrasekaran refused to promise that. Both the businessmen couldn’t agree on board representation.

Tata Group Stocks Tumbles Following Leadership Shake-Up

Stocks of Tata Group fell 4 percent during the morning session after Reuters reported that Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had resigned. The news of leadership shake-up triggered a panic among investors, resulting in a major selloff across the conglomerate’s listed companies.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 4.1 percent, while Tata Motors dropped 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekaran stated that he had informed the Tata Sons board of his decision and requested the members to initiate the succession process.

“I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility,” he said.

Proclaimed Offender In Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case Arrested

A 23-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case of Tarun has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, officials said.

The police informed that the accused was apprehended near Palam Flyover while allegedly attempting to flee Delhi. The police have identified the accused as Sohail, a resident of Uttam Nagar, who was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Bansal at Dwarka Courts on July 31.

According to the Crime Branch release, Sohail was wanted under Sections 103(1), 103(2), 115(2), 109, 190, 333, 95 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Tarun, a 26-year-old man, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on March 4 this year over a minor Holi-related dispute in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

(With ANI inputs)