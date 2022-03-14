Air India Chairman: Tata Sons Chief N Chandrasekaran on Monday appointed as Chairman of Air India. To recall, Turkish national Ilker Ayci had earlier declined to be the chief executive of Air India as “some sections of the Indian media” have attempted to “colour” his appointment in an undesirable manner. Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Pakistan.Also Read - Alliance Air Flight Skids Off Runway During Landing At Jabalpur Airport

On February 14, Tata Sons had said Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, would take charge as CEO and MD of the debt-laden airline bought out by the Tatas in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal.

Ayci said he remains grateful to the Tata Group and its chairman N Chadrasekaran for extending to him the honour and the opportunity to lead Air India. "However, at a recent meeting with Mr Chadrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, I regretfully informed him and I wish to inform the public, as well, that I will decline the position," he said.