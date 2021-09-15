New Delhi: Tata Sons Limited is mulling restructuring its leadership set-up to pave way for a significant role of chief executive officer (CEO) in the company. The Tata Group’s likely move is aimed at improving corporate functions. As part of the plan, the CEO will head the business of the century old Tata empire and the chairman will then ‘oversee’ him or her, as per a Bloomberg report.Also Read - KH vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips- Bengal T20 Challenge Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain- Kolkata Heroes vs Krishnanagar Challengers, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Eden Gardens at 3 PM IST September 15 Wednesday

Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata's approval in this regard holds the key. Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the present chairman of Tata Sons and his term is set to end in February, 2021. Individuals heading Tata group firms are also being evaluated for the role of the CEO. However, final decision is yet to be taken and plan can also change, the Bloomberg report says.

Tata Group's Board of Directors are Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, director on the board of Tata Sons Venu Srinivasan, non-executive director Ajay Piramal, additional director Prof Dr Ralf Speth, Bhaskar Bhat, and Independent Director Harish Manwani, as per details on Tata Group's website.

The management team has Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal, President – Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace Banmali Agrawala, Chief Digital Officer Aarthi Subramanian, Brand Custodian Harish Bhat and Company Secretary, Tata Sons & Group Corporate Secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, details on Tata Group’s website show.

Recently, insiders of the Tata businesses opened up to Irish entrepreneur-author Peter Casey to tell “The Story of Tata (1868-2021)” from its humble beginnings as a mercantile company to its growth as a successful conglomerate and its recent brush with Cyrus Mistry, as per a PTI report.