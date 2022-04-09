Mumbai: Tata Group is all set to take on established giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in the Ecommerce space. In this regard, the business conglomerate has invested an amount of Rs 5,882 crore to its flagship e-commerce platform Tata Digital. As per a report, this is the highest ever fund allocation Tata Sons has made in a single tranche into its e-commerce business in any single fiscal year.Also Read - Tata Neu App Launched in India: Users Express Resentment As Many Face OTP Problem, Login Issue

Citing regulatory filings of Tata Group, The Economic Times reported that the additional funding takes overall investment into Tata Digital in 2021-22 to Rs 11,872 crore. Also Read - Flipkart Raises Internal Valuation Target to $60-70 Billion, May Hit Bourses In 2023

According to the publication, the company has been mentioned in the filings to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) that the Tata Digital gave nod to “the allotment of 5.88 billion fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each on a rights basis” to Tata Sons, the holding entity of Tata Digital, on March 30 this year. Also Read - Flipkart Launches Health App to Supply Affordable Medicines in Remote Places

Notably, the allotment was made on the day Tata Neu, the company’s all-purpose app, went live to compete with existing players like Flipkart, Amazon and other firms.

“Tata Digital, which is also the holding entity for the group’s electronics retail chain Croma, had received Rs 5,990 crore from Tata Sons in the nine months till December of 2021-22 in multiple tranches,” the report stated citing the regulatory filings.

The report further stated that on March 23, Tata Digital increased its authorised share capital to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 11,000 crore to set the stage for the current round of capital infusion.

Further, Tata Digital said in the filings that its authorised share capital had been increased to repay part of its existing debt, meet business activities and other corporate requirements.

Recently, Tata Group went public with its intention to make it big in the e-commerce with the launch of super app Tata Neu. The super app provides users access to a number of platforms like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside and other platforms owned by the company.