Tata Sons Working On Debt Restructuring Plans To Avoid RBI Mandated IPO: Report

Tata Sons is considering one option that is transferring the holding in financial services company Tata Capital to another entity.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is working on a restructuring exercise to comply with the regulations mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Tata Sons is considering restructuring of the balance sheet to avoid a mandatory IPO by September 2025. Tata Sons is considering one option that is transferring the holding in financial services company Tata Capital to another entity.

Why Is TATA Sons Considering Transfer Of Debt?

There is a mandate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) according to which core investment companies (CICs) who hold assets over Rs. 100 crore and public funds need to get listed in the stock market .

Tata Sons is already registered as a CIC with RBI as per the above mentioned rule and classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

To avoid the RBI’s mandate to get listed in the stock market, Tata Sons is exploring the possibility of transferring its debt to a separate entity, according to the Times Of India report.

The Times of India reported that this decision can prevent the company from being considered a CIC and an upper-layer NBFC, and they can avoid the need for a public listing.

RBI On NBFCs

According to The Economic Times report on February 8, the RBI has already declined informal requests or concessions to exempt from the mandated listing of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the ‘upper layer’ category.

Tata Sons To Deregister As A CIC From RBI ?

RBI declared any entity as CIC after it meets two conditions

Company With an asset size of more than Rs. 100 crore.

Having raised public funds.

If either condition is not met, it is not required to be registered as CIC.

According to the reports, Tata Sons may choose the path to deregister itself from CIC group in order to avoid a mandatory IPO by September 2025.

TATA Sons which holds assets worth over Rs. 100 crore, if wants to deregister themselves from CIC need to reorganize its debt by repaying borrowings or transferring them to a separate entity.

