New Delhi: Tata Starbucks on Wednesday announced its new CEO Designate as Sushant Dash who will be taking over the position from May 1, 2021, replacing CEO Navin Gurnaney. Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021.

"Navin Gurnaney, CEO, has made the decision to pursue an opportunity outside of the company," Tata Starbucks said in a statement. Under Gurnaney's leadership, the company has experienced accelerated growth, new city entries and store formats, numerous contributions related to social impact initiatives, as well as innovative product offerings, the statement added.

"With this transition, Sushant Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021 and take over as CEO on May 1, 2021," Tata Starbucks said. Dash joins Tata Starbucks from Tata Consumer Products where he is currently President Packaged Beverages Business, India, Bangladesh, and Middle East, the company added.

Tata Starbucks said in 2012, Dash was on the core team that opened the first Tata Starbucks store in India and was directly responsible for the strategy and marketing of the Starbucks brand in the country. “Navin has made significant contributions to the Tata Starbucks business in India, stepping up expansion and enhancing the customer experience… We remain committed to growing the Tata Starbucks business and brand and are happy to bring in Sushant, with his strong marketing, operational and leadership experience to spearhead the next phase of growth,” said Sunil D’Souza, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL).

Sara Trilling, president, Starbucks Asia Pacific said “India is a strategic market for Starbucks, and we remain committed to the long-term in the country.” Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012, through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd and currently operates 216 stores in India across 17 cities.

(With PTI Inputs)