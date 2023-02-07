Home

Tata Steel Q3 Results: Net Loss Of Rs 2,224 crore Reported, Revenue Down 6% Down YoY

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, dropped 6 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 57,084 crore in Q3 FY23. Tata Steel's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 4,154 crore with an EBITDA margin of 7 per cent.

New Delhi: Steel major Tata Steel on Monday a surprise consolidated net loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). In the same period a year back, the company had posted a profit of Rs 9,572 crore and Rs 1,514 crore in the previous September quarter.

“Tata Steel has delivered steady growth in India volumes despite the volatile operating environment. Domestic deliveries stood at around 13.7 million tonne in the first nine months of the financial year and were up 4% YoY. Broad- based growth was witnessed across most segments,” said T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel.

“Global steel prices have witnessed steady moderation amidst inflationary pressures and concerns about economic slowdown in the first nine months of the financial year. In India, steel prices were subdued even as raw material costs moved lower,” said Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer.

“While this increased margins at standalone operations from around 16 per cent in Q2 to ~18 per cent in Q3, European operations witnessed margin compression due to lower realisations and elevated input costs,” said Chatterjee.

For the India business, the company has reported a profit of Rs 1,918 crore with a revenue of Rs 32,325 crore for the period under review.

The deliveries in India, meanwhile stood at 4.74 million tonne, up by 7 per cent YoY, driven by growth in domestic deliveries, which has also enabled an improvement in product mix.

“In Europe, our deliveries were lower in 9MFY23 due to slowdown in demand. Recession concerns weighed on steel prices, which coupled with elevated energy costs affects our performance,” said TV Narendran.

