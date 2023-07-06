Home

Tata Steel Sacks 38 Employees For Breaching ‘Code Of Conduct’

This comes days after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fired six employees in a recruitment bribery case.

Tata chairman Chandrasekaran said the company takes violation of ethical conduct "extremely seriously". (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Tata Steel has reportedly sacked 35 employees for breaching the company’s ‘code of conduct’, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. This comes days after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fired six employees in a recruitment bribery case.

TCS has also fired three more employees for their role in alleged sexual misconduct, according to a report by Mint. The six employees were asked to leave the company after they were found guilty of accepting favours in the appointment of contractual workers from staffing firms.

Addressing the 28th Annual General Meeting of TCS, Chandrasekaran said the company takes violation of ethical conduct “extremely seriously”. “The most important thing expected of every employee is ethical conduct and integrity, ahead of any financial performance. So, whenever there is a violation of ethical conduct by any employee, it pains me. All the leaders take it extremely seriously and we will always deal with such incidents with very strong action,” Chandrasekaran said, as per a report by Economic Times.

Earlier, the Indian Railways signed an agreement with Tata Steel under which the company will manufacture parts of 22 trains of the country’s fastest and feature-rich Vande Bharat Express in the coming year. The Ministry of Railways has set a production target of 200 Vande Bharat trains for the next two years, besides setting a target to run the first sleeper version of Vande Bharat by the first quarter of 2024. Keeping this in view, an agreement has been signed between Indian Railways and Tata Steel on several schemes to speed up the production work.

The seats in the Vande Bharat Express, from first AC to three-tier coaches, will now be manufactured by Tata Steel. The contract for making Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches of the train has also been given to the company, under which structures of panels, windows and railways are being prepared. Under the scheme, at present, the Indian Railways has given a tender of about Rs 145 crore to the multinational steel company for manufacturing the parts of the train, which is to be completed in 12 months. The composites division of Tata Steel started working in this direction after receiving a bulk order for seating system of Vande Bharat Express, including 22 train sets with 16 coaches each.

