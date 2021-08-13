New Delhi: Tata Steel Q1 Results are out. The company has revealed details Tata Steel Q1 Results in a BSE filing. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Limited shares have witnessed a jump on the stock market – BSE and NSE.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Rubbishes Two Age-Old Misconceptions About Him During Conversation With Dinesh Karthik

Tata Steel Q1 Results 2021-2022 Stock Market

  • Tata Steel has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768.34 crore for the first quarter of the ongoing Financial Year of 2021-2022 ended on June 30, 2021, as per PTI report.
  • The steel giant suffered a net loss to the tune of Rs 4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing, the PTI report says
  • Meanwhile, the company’s total income zoomed to Rs 53,534.04 crore during the quarter from Rs 25,662.43 crore a year ago, as per the PTI report.
  • Tata Steel’s expenses were at Rs 41,397.23 crore as against Rs 29,116.37 crore earlier, according to PTI report.
  • India-based Tata Steel is among the leading steel producing companies in the world, the PTI report says.

Tata Steel Share Price BSE, NSE

  1. Tata Steel Share Price at BSE recorded at Rs 1,435.00, up by 8.55 points or 0.60 per cent.
  2. Tata Steel Share price at NSE was estimated at Rs 1,435.35, up by 9.15 points, 0.64 per cent.
  3. Tata Steel Share prices on BSE and NSE were recorded at Thursday, August 12 following the close of Stock Market.
