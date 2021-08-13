New Delhi: Tata Steel Q1 Results are out. The company has revealed details Tata Steel Q1 Results in a BSE filing. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Limited shares have witnessed a jump on the stock market – BSE and NSE.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Rubbishes Two Age-Old Misconceptions About Him During Conversation With Dinesh Karthik

Tata Steel Q1 Results 2021-2022 Stock Market

Tata Steel has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768.34 crore for the first quarter of the ongoing Financial Year of 2021-2022 ended on June 30, 2021, as per PTI report.

The steel giant suffered a net loss to the tune of Rs 4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing, the PTI report says

Meanwhile, the company’s total income zoomed to Rs 53,534.04 crore during the quarter from Rs 25,662.43 crore a year ago, as per the PTI report.

Tata Steel’s expenses were at Rs 41,397.23 crore as against Rs 29,116.37 crore earlier, according to PTI report.

India-based Tata Steel is among the leading steel producing companies in the world, the PTI report says.

