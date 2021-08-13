New Delhi: Tata Steel Q1 Results are out. The company has revealed details Tata Steel Q1 Results in a BSE filing. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Limited shares have witnessed a jump on the stock market – BSE and NSE.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Rubbishes Two Age-Old Misconceptions About Him During Conversation With Dinesh Karthik
Tata Steel Q1 Results 2021-2022 Stock Market
- Tata Steel has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768.34 crore for the first quarter of the ongoing Financial Year of 2021-2022 ended on June 30, 2021, as per PTI report.
- The steel giant suffered a net loss to the tune of Rs 4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing, the PTI report says
- Meanwhile, the company’s total income zoomed to Rs 53,534.04 crore during the quarter from Rs 25,662.43 crore a year ago, as per the PTI report.
- Tata Steel’s expenses were at Rs 41,397.23 crore as against Rs 29,116.37 crore earlier, according to PTI report.
- India-based Tata Steel is among the leading steel producing companies in the world, the PTI report says.
Tata Steel Share Price BSE, NSE
Also Read - Bizarre Revenge: Odisha Man Bites Snake to Death After Being Bitten by The Serpent Also Read - Amid Looming Threat of Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan, India Issues Advisory For Its Nationals, Journalists | Top Points
- Tata Steel Share Price at BSE recorded at Rs 1,435.00, up by 8.55 points or 0.60 per cent.
- Tata Steel Share price at NSE was estimated at Rs 1,435.35, up by 9.15 points, 0.64 per cent.
- Tata Steel Share prices on BSE and NSE were recorded at Thursday, August 12 following the close of Stock Market.