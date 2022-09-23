New Delhi: Tata Steel Ltd, one of the largest steel manufacturing companies in India has announced a mega merger of listed and unlisted companies with seven of its subsidiary companies. The move is mainly aimed at deriving business synergies and also to reduce and simplify the Tata Group’s steel business structure.Also Read - Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata, Two Others Nominated As Trustees Of PM CARES Fund

Tata Steel's Board on Friday approved the amalgamation of seven group companies with the former.

THE MERGING SEVEN COMPANIES ARE:

Tata Steel Long Products Limited

The Tinplate Company of India Limited

Tata Metaliks Limited

TRF Limited

The Indian Steel & Wire Products Limited

Tata Steel Mining Limited

S & T Mining Company Limited.

The company wise share exchange ratios and the rationale behind the amalgamation are mentioned below.

TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED – LISTED

Tata Steel Long is in the business of production and marketing of sponge iron, which is a single end use (steel making) and a single grade product.

The amalgamation will consolidate the business of Tata Steel Long and Tata Steel and is expected to result in focused growth, operational efficiencies, and business synergies.

In addition, resulting corporate holding structure will bring enhanced agility to business ecosystem of the merged entity

Share exchange ratio: As per of the amalgamation scheme, Tata Steel will issue 67 fully paid shares of Re.1 each to shareholders of Tata Steel Long (except Tata Steel) for every 10 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each.

THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LTD – LISTED

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, The Tinplate Company is engaged in the manufacture of tinplate and tinplate related products which is a value-added product of hot rolled coil.

The amalgamation will consolidate the business of The Tinplate Company and Tata Steel which will result in focused growth, operational efficiencies, and enhance business synergies.

Tata Steel believes that the resources of the merged entity can be pooled to unlock the opportunity for creating shareholder value.

Share exchange ratio: 33 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares of Rs 10 each for shareholders of The Tinplate Company.

TATA METALIKS LTD – LISTED

The Tata Metaliks is a subsidiary company of Tata Steel, manufacturing and selling of pig iron and ductile iron pipes and its allied accessories.

Share exchange ratio: 70 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held by Tata Metaliks shareholders.

TRF LIMITED – LISTED

The TRF is primarily engaged in the business of undertaking turnkey projects of material handling for the infrastructure sector and also in production of such material handling equipment.

Share exchange ratio: 17 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares of TRF Ltd held by its shareholders.

THE INDIAN STEEL & WIRE PRODUCTS LIMITED – UNLISTED

The company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture of wire rods, TMT rebars, wires and wire products as an external processing agent of the Tata Steel and manufacturing and direct marketing of welding products, nails, rolls and castings.

Share exchange ratio: Cash of Rs.426 per share of Rs.10 held by shareholders of The Indian Steel & Wire.

TATA STEEL MINING LTD – LISTED

Tata Steel Mining, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, has its presence in the manufacture of ferro chrome.

Further, through its successful acquisition of Rohit Ferro Tech Limited under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, it has its manufacturing facility in Jajpur, Odisha and Bishnupur, West Bengal.

Along with manufacturing of Ferro Chrome, Tata Steel Mining has also pursued the commercial mining of Chrome ore and iron ore and have executed mining leases for three Chromite blocks viz. Sukinda, Saruabil and Kamarda in Jajpur District, Odisha and is awaiting execution of mining lease for an iron ore block located at Gandhalpada in Keonjhar District, Odisha.

Share exchange ratio: On amalgamation, the entire paid up share capital of Tata Steel Mining will get cancelled.

S & T MINING COMPANY LTD – UNLISTED

Another wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, the S & T Mining was engaged, inter alia, in the business of acquiring coal blocks, carrying out exploration, development of mine, extraction and mining of coal from the identified blocks.

However, S & T Mining has been non-operational since FY 2018-19.

Share exchange ratio: Upon amalgamation, the entire paid up capital of S & T Mining will stand cancelled. According to Tata Steel, each scheme is subject to regulatory approvals.

