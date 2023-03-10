Home

The IPO is by way of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 95,708,984 equity shares, representing the 23.60 per cent of its paid-up share capital.

New Delhi: India’s very own famed Tata conglomerate is launching a public offer in nearly two decades. Tata Technologies has filed papers with the Securities and Exchanges Bureau of India (SEBI). The initial public offer (IPO) is purely an offer for sale by the promoter Tata Motors and two other existing shareholders and doesn’t involve any fresh issue of shares.

“We wish to inform you that Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, has informed the company that it has today filed a draft red herring prospectus dated March 9, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering,” Tata Motors said.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES IPO: KEY POINTS

Tata Technologies, which provides engineering and product development digital services, said it will not offer any of the 95.7 million shares, representing around 23.6 per cent of its paid-up share capital, to be sold in the IPO. Instead, Tata Motors, which has about 74.42 per cent stake in Tata Technologies, will sell up to 81.1 million shares, while Alpha TC Holdings that owns about 8.96 per cent stake, will sell 9.7 million shares and Tata Capital Growth Fund I, which owns about 4.48 per cent stake, will sell 4.9 million shares.

81,133,706 equity shares by Tata Motors, 9,716,853 equity shares by Alpha TC Holdings and up to 4,858,425 shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I, each representing up to 20 per cent, 2.40 per cent and 1.20 per cent, respectively of Tata Technologies paid-up share capital, will be in the offer for sale.

The board of Tata Motors had, in December, approved a partial divestment of its stake in Tata Technologies through a public float.

The engineering unit of Tata Motors caters to the automotive, aerospace, industrial heavy machinery and others. As a global product engineering and digital services company, it helps companies in convergence of digital technology and traditional engineering to develop better products.

Tata Technologies’ consolidated profit rose 23 per cent to 4.07 billion rupees ($49.6 million) in the nine months ended December 31, while revenue increased 15.5 per cent to 30.12 billion rupees, said the company, which serves the auto, aerospace and other industries. The spend on digital services in these industries is expected to rise from $1.64 trillion in 2021 to $2.28-2.33 trillion by 2025, Tata Tech said, citing a report by Zinnov Management Consulting.

In the nine-month period ending December 2022, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 3,011.8 crore.

This is the second IPO filed by the diversified conglomerate since the listing of TCS in 2004. Earlier in December, satellite TV operator Tata Play had filed a ‘pre-filed’ DRHP or confidential IPO papers with Sebi, the first company to do so under the new regulations.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India and BofA Securities India are the booking-running lead managers for the issue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.