Tata Trusts challenges N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman, calls it ‘illegal’

According to Tata Trusts, the vote in favour of Chandrasekaran's reappointment was legally invalid because its nominee director, Noel Tata, had exercised a veto against the proposal.

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N Chandrasekaran

All is not well in the Tata ecosystem amid the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Tata Sons chairman. It is to be noted that his reappointment for a five year extension, Tata Sons has backed it while Tata Trusts has contested it.

A statement on the same read, “Tata Trusts maintains that the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Chairman, Tata Sons, is illegal.”

Chandrasekaran had announced his decision to step down on August 12, bringing an end to a career spanning over four decades.

Tata Sons backed Chandrasekaran

According to Tata Sons, a majority vote held today backed his reappointment. But Tata Trusts, which holds about 66 per cent equity and is the company’s largest shareholder, contended that the vote was legally invalid, as its nominee director Noel Tata had vetoed the move. Noel Tata, Chairman of the Trusts, said, “The page has turned, and it is time to move on.”

What did Tata Sons say?

According to Tata Sons, the board had agreed in principle in 2025 to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure as Executive Chairman by five years, but the resolution failed to go through this February amid a lack of consensus. Given this, Chandrasekaran chose not to pursue reappointment after his current term concludes on February 20, 2027.

The Nomination Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the board of Tata Sons met on September 3 to discuss Chandrasekaran’s resignation and discuss his reappointment as executive chairman, according to the holding company.

“After due deliberation and in recognition of his contributions and the larger interests of the Tata Group, the NRC unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for reappointment at the next Board meeting,” Tata Sons added.

The company pointed out that the Tata Sons board met today for the first time after Chandrasekaran decided to quit public life, and he accepted their request to reconsider his decision.

Thereafter, the board resolved by a majority vote to reappoint him for five more years after his current tenure. In the voting, four directors voted in favour, while Tata Trusts’ Noel Tata voted against.