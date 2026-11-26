Tata Trusts to move Bombay HC against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seek Rs 65 crore in damages

Tata Trusts to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman. The trusts have questioned the legality of the September 17 board decision, alleging that the required approval from trust-nominated directors was missing.

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Tata Trusts to move Bombay HC against Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seek Rs 65 crore in damages (ANI)

Tata Trusts is preparing to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons, escalating the ongoing dispute over the leadership and future of the Tata Group. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) have reportedly approved legal action against Tata Sons and six of its directors. The trusts have argued that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, approved by the Tata Sons board on September 17, was invalid as it did not receive the required votes under the company’s Articles of Association.

According to reports, the two trusts have also sought a total of Rs 65 crore in damages, along with 18% annual interest from the company. The proposed legal action seeks to overturn the board’s decision and prevent Tata Sons from acting on the reappointment.

The development comes ahead of an important Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 30, where several issues related to the company’s future are expected to be discussed.

Why are Tata Trusts opposing Chandrasekaran’s reappointment?

The main disagreement is over Article 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, which deals with decisions involving directors nominated by Tata Trusts. The trusts believe that the reappointment of the Tata Sons chairman requires the approval of a majority of the trust-nominated directors present at the board meeting.

However, at the September 17 meeting, Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while another trust-nominated director, Venu Srinivasan, supported it.

With the two directors divided, Harish Manwani, who chaired the meeting, used his casting vote in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

Tata Trusts has questioned this decision, arguing that a chairman’s casting vote cannot replace the approval required from a majority of its nominated directors.

The trusts want the court to declare the September 17 resolution invalid, illegal and void. They have also sought an order preventing Tata Sons from passing important resolutions through a casting vote when its trust-nominated directors disagree.

What Happened At The September 17 Board Meeting?

The dispute became public on September 17, when the Tata Sons board approved another five-year term for Chandrasekaran. The decision came after Chandrasekaran had announced on August 12 that he would not seek another term. The board had accepted his decision and started looking for a successor.

However, the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee later requested him to reconsider his decision. Following this, the board approved his reappointment.

Noel Tata opposed the move and questioned its legality. Tata Trusts subsequently described the decision as illegal and a legal nullity.

Chandrasekaran’s current term is due to end on February 20, 2027. His reappointment would extend his tenure by another five years.