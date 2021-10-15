New Delhi: Conglomerate Tata Group plans to pilot synergy between all its airlines to compete in various market segments. Post the SPA transaction, Tatas will have two full-service carriers — Vistara and Air India — along with two low-cost airlines — Air India Express and AirAsia India — and a ground and cargo handling company, AISATS.Also Read - Nepal's Teamwork a Worry For India's Sunil Chhetri Ahead of SAFF Final

Accordingly, plans are afoot to run all these brands as independent entities under one vertical for sometime after the SPA.