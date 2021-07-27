New Delhi: Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO share allotment has started. Those, who have applied for the initial public offering of Tatva Chintan Pharma, must check the allotment status. The initiation of refunds is likely to begin on July 28. Tatva Chintan IPO is likely to listed on July 29.Also Read - Can See Shades of MS Dhoni in Shikhar Dhawan’s Calm & Composed Captaincy: Kamran Akmal

Tatva Chintan IPO Allotment Status Check

Tatva Chintan IPO share Allotment status can be checked at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Investors need to enter details such as the issue type, issue name, application name, and PAN number.

A message will be displayed on the screen and you will be able to know whether you have been allotted Tatva Chintan Pharma shares or not.

Tatva Chintan Share Price, IPO Listing