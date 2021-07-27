New Delhi: Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO share allotment has started. Those, who have applied for the initial public offering of Tatva Chintan Pharma, must check the allotment status. The initiation of refunds is likely to begin on July 28. Tatva Chintan IPO is likely to listed on July 29.Also Read - Can See Shades of MS Dhoni in Shikhar Dhawan’s Calm & Composed Captaincy: Kamran Akmal
Tatva Chintan IPO Allotment Status Check
- Tatva Chintan IPO share Allotment status can be checked at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Investors need to enter details such as the issue type, issue name, application name, and PAN number.
- A message will be displayed on the screen and you will be able to know whether you have been allotted Tatva Chintan Pharma shares or not.
Tatva Chintan Share Price, IPO Listing
Also Read - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Begins Two-Day India Visit Today; Here's What in the Agenda for Talks Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score And Updates, Day 4: Sharath Kamal in Action vs Ma Long; India Beat Spain 3-0 in Men's Hockey
- Tatva Chintan IPO has a price of Rs 1073 to Rs 1083 per equity share.
- Tatva Chintan IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE.
- Tatva Chintan IPO has an issue size of Rs 500 crore. Out of the total initial public offering, Tatva Chintan IPO has an issue size of Rs 225 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 275 crore.
- Tatva Chintan IPO was subscribed 180.36 times. Tatva Chintan IPO was subscribed 185.23 times in QIB segment, 512.22 times in NII category, and 35.35 times in RII category.
- Tatva Chintan IPO was opened on July 16 and closed on July 20.