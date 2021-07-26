New Delhi: Tatva Chintan pharma IPO Allotment is today. The initial public offering of the chemical manufacturing company was opened for subscription on July 16 and closed on July 20. Tatva Chintan pharma IPO size is Rs 500 crore.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Nagal Crashes Out; Manika Batra in Action Shortly

Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO Listing Date

Tatva Chintan pharma IPO Listing on BSE and NSE is expected to be done on July 29. Tatva Chintan pharma IPO initiation of refunds is expected from July 27 which is Tuesday. The credit of shares to demat account will commence from July 28.

Tatva Chintan IPO Allotment Status Check

To check Tatva Chintan IPO share allotment status, you need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. You need enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, and PAN Number.

Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO Details, Share Price

Out of the total worth Rs 500 crore, Tatva Chintan pharma IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 275 crore.

Tatva Chintan pharma IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The initial public offering price is R 1073 to Rs 1083 per equity share.

Tatva Chintan pharma IPO was subscribed 185.23 times in QIB category, 512.22 times in NII segment, and 35.35 times in RII category. Overall, the initial public offering was subscribed 180.36 times.

Tatva Chintan pharma IPO has a market lot of 13 shares and minimum order quantity is 13 shares.

Tatva Chintan pharma is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company engaged in the manufacture of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (“SDAs”), phase transfer catalysts (“PTCs”), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (“PASC”).