New Delhi: Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO has been listed on the share market. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares today saw a stellar debut at 95 per cent at BSE. The company's share opened at Rs 2111.80. The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO issue price was Rs 1,083.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO Listing Price, Share Price Today
- At 10.55 am on Thursday, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share was up by 166.90 points at 2278.70 on BSE.
- You can check Tatva Chintan Share Price on BSE by visiting its official website link – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/tatva-chintan-pharma-chem-ltd/tatva/543321/
- The initial public offering of chemical manufacturing company was opened on July 16. The closing date was July 20.
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO was subscribed 180.36 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 185.23 times in QIB segment, 512.22 times on NII category, 35.35 times in RII, as per details provided by Chittorgarh.
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO price was Rs 1073 to Rs 1083 per equity share.
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO market lot is 13 shares and the minimum order quantity is 13 shares.
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO is listed on BSE and NSE.
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO issue size was Rs 500 crore. Out of the total the fresh issue of Rs 225 crore and offer for sale Rs 275 crore.