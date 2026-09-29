Tax audit deadline: Income Tax Department extends deadline for taxpayers to October 21, should you file or wait? All you need to know

Tax Audit Deadline: Giving relief to taxpayers of the country, the Income Tax Department has extended the deadline to get accounts audited to October 21. With this, businesses and professionals have gotten additional time to complete their tax audit compliance. The IT department extended the deadline at a time when tax professionals were facing a compressed compliance window, changes in tax filing utilities, and portal-related issues. They were also facing difficulties with UDIN generation.
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