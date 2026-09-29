EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Business
  • Tax audit deadline: Income Tax Department extends deadline for taxpayers to October 21, should you file or wait? All you need to know

Tax audit deadline: Income Tax Department extends deadline for taxpayers to October 21, should you file or wait? All you need to know

The Income Tax Department has extended the Tax Audit Report deadline to October 21. Check details here.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 29, 2026, 3:21 PM IST
income tax
Tax audit deadline: Income Tax Department extends deadline for taxpayers to October 21, should you file or wait? All you need to know | Image: X

Tax Audit Deadline: Giving relief to taxpayers of the country, the Income Tax Department has extended the deadline to get accounts audited to October 21. With this, businesses and professionals have gotten additional time to complete their tax audit compliance. The IT department extended the deadline at a time when tax professionals were facing a compressed compliance window, changes in tax filing utilities, and portal-related issues. They were also facing difficulties with UDIN generation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.