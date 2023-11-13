Home

Tax Benefits Of Real Estate Investment: Here’s How to Maximise Returns Through Property Ownership

Intelligent investors can maximize their financial returns while creating wealth through property ownership.

New Delhi: One of the most significant financial benefits of investing in real estate is the favorable tax advantages it gives to investors. Real estate investors can reduce their tax liability and keep more of their income by utilizing various tax methods. In this article, we will look at some of the main tax benefits of real estate investing and how intelligent investors can maximize their financial returns while creating wealth through property ownership.

Tax deductions are one of the key advantages of investing in real estate. Mortgage interest, property taxes, insurance, maintenance fees, and depreciation are the expenses that property owners can deduct when owning and managing their investment properties.

Speaking to India.com, LC Mittal, Director, Motia Group, said, “These deductions cover a range of expenses directly associated with the property’s operation, management, and maintenance, including property taxes, insurance, mortgage interest, property management fees, and the costs involved in maintaining and repairing the building.

He said the investors can deduct property depreciation from their taxable income, reflecting the natural wear and tear of buildings over time.

He added that depreciation is especially valuable since it allows investors to deduct a portion of the property’s worth over time, even if the market is growing.

“Furthermore, real estate investors can take advantage of 1031 exchanges. Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code enables investors to defer capital gains taxes by reinvesting the proceeds from the sale of one property into another “like-kind” property. By doing so, investors can continuously roll over their profits into new investments, allowing their wealth to grow exponentially over time without being eroded by hefty tax bills,” Mittal added further.

Tax credits can also be used by real estate investors. Certain projects, such as historic preservation or low-income housing, are eligible for tax credits, which can greatly offset tax liability. These credits reduce the investor’s tax burden directly, making them a handy tool for individuals seeking to optimize their after-tax gains.

Jetaish Gupta, Co-Founder & Director, Adore Group, told India.com that the opportunity to deduct different expenses involved with owning, operating, and managing rental properties is a big advantage.

He said these deductions include mortgage interest, property taxes, operational expenditures, and depreciation, which significantly reduce taxable income.

“Real estate investors can also profit from the 1031 exchange, which allows them to delay capital gains taxes by reinvesting earnings from the sale of one property into another. Real estate can give both huge tax benefits and outstanding earnings with careful planning and intelligent investment decisions, making it a popular choice among investors seeking long-term financial success,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.