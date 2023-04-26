Home

Tax Saving Mutual Funds: List Of ELSS Schemes That Have Given Up To 46% Returns In 3 years

Investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh/year in ELSS funds qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Tax Saving Mutual Funds: List Of ELSS Schemes That Have Given Up To 46% Returns In 3 years (Photo By rupixen.com on Unsplash)

New Delhi: In the past three years, several Tax Saving Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) funds have given very high returns. As per the data available available on Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website, as of 21 April 2023, there are 12 ELSS funds that have given a return of over 28 per cent under the direct plan.

Even the regular plans of these schemes have given a return of over 27 per cent in three years. There are also around 10 funds that have given a return of over 25 per cent in three years.

Investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh/year in ELSS funds qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. That said, the following is a list of the top-performing tax-saving funds with over 28 per cent or more returns in three years (as per AMFI website data on 21 April 2023).

Quant Tax Plan

Quant Tax Plan’s direct plan has given a return of 46.61 per cent, while the regular plan has given a return of 43.92 per cent in the last three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund

While the direct plan of Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund has given a return of 36.18 per cent, the regular plan has given a return of 34.63 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund

While the direct plan of Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund has given a return of 33.81 per cent in the past three years, the regular plan has given a return of 32.11 per cent during the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund’s direct plan has given a return of 30.01 per cent while the regular plan has given a return of 28.34 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund’s direct plan has given a return of 29.01 per cent while the regular plan has given a return of 27.60 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund

While the direct plan of Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund has given a return of 29.49 per cent, the regular plan has given a return of 27.32 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Franklin India Taxshield Fund

Franklin India Taxshield Fund’s direct plan has given a return of 29.28 per cent while the regular plan has given a return of 28.19 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

HDFC Taxsaver Fund

While the direct plan of HDFC Taxsaver Fund has given a return of 29.02 per cent, the regular plan has given a return of 28.25 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund’s direct has given a return of 29.63 per cent in the last three years, while its regular plan has given a return of 27.94 per cent during the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

SBI Long Term Equity Fund

While the direct plan of SBI Long Term Equity Fund has given a return of 28.98 per cent, the regular plan has given a return of 28.18 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

Kotak Tax Saver Fund

Kotak Tax Saver Fund’s direct plan has given a return of 28.73 per cent while the regular plan has given a return of 27.03 per cent in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

DSP Tax Saver Fund

While the direct plan of DSP Tax Saver Fund has given a return of 28.22 per cent while the regular plan has given a return of 27 per cent in last three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for intended just for information purposes based on AMFI website data as of 21 April 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.)

