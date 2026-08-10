Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 passes in Rajya Sabha; what does FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on UPI transactions?

Speaking in the Upper House, the Finance Minister stated that the proposed amendment to Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act is merely an enabling provision and does not entail the imposition of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on consumers.

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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, August 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Sansad TV)

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha approved the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 on Monday. During the proceedings, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that under this legislation, no tax or transaction charge is being imposed on users making payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The Bill, which had already been passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote following a brief discussion and the Finance Minister’s reply.

Speaking in the Upper House, the Finance Minister stated that the proposed amendment to Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act is merely an enabling provision and does not entail the imposition of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on consumers.

Sitharaman said, “The provision we are introducing does not impose any tax or transaction charge on UPI users.”

The Finance Minister further added that following Parliamentary approval, the UPI and Service Operations Committee of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) would deliberate on whether or not Merchant Discount Rate charges should be implemented.

She clarified, “No framework for the Merchant Discount Rate has been finalized as yet.”

This clarification comes amidst growing speculation that transaction charges would be levied on UPI payments following the government’s proposed amendments.

On Saturday, the Finance Ministry issued a statement clarifying that under the new proposal, person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions would remain free of charge, just as they are currently.

The government stated that if the Merchant Discount Rate is implemented, it would apply only to a limited number of merchant transactions exceeding a certain threshold and would be charged at a nominal rate. The government noted that this rate would be significantly lower than the Merchant Discount Rate applicable to debit or credit card transactions. The ministry stated, “Most transactions for merchants on UPI will remain free of charge.”

Government officials said that more than 90 percent of transactions—including daily purchases of milk, vegetables, and groceries—will not attract Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges.

(With IANS inputs)