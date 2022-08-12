New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification stating that from October 1, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, shall not be eligible to join Atal Pension Yojana (APY). In case a subscriber, who joined on or after October 1, 2022, is subsequently found to have been

an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber.

"An income-tax payer shall mean any individual who is liable to pay income-tax in accordance with Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time", said the gazette notification.

Key Facts About Atal Pension Yojana

Launched in 2015, Atal Pension Yojana aims at creating a universal social security system for citizens, especially the poor, the under-privileged and those working in the unorganized sector.

Atal Pension Yojana, administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), is currently open to all bank account holders in the age group of 18 to 40 years. The subscribers would receive guaranteed minimum monthly pension at the age of 60.

After turning 60, the monthly pension would be available to subscriber and spouse, in case the subscriber dies. If both die, the pension corpus, as accumulated at the age of 60, would be returned to the nominee of the subscriber.

Also, spouse can continue to contribute to the account of the subscriber in case of latter’s premature death. The contribution may continue for the remaining period, that is, till the time when the original subscriber would have attained the age of 60.

About The New Rules

The government of India, based on recommendations given by the Fifteenth Finance Commission, has decided to restrict the scope of beneficiaries in order to reach the needy people in a better way. In the past few years, the government's effort has been top wean off the economically well off from welfare schemes, so that funds reach intended beneficiaries more effectively, the Mint reported.