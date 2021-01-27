Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked third most-valued IT services brand globally, after Accenture and IBM, according to a report by Brand Finance. Four Indian IT services companies — TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro — secured spots in the top-10 global tally. “Third-ranked TCS is rapidly closing the gap with IBM following a healthy 11 per cent brand value increase to USD 15 billion,” the report by Brand Finance said. Also Read - TCS M-CAP Crosses $170 Bn, Briefly Overtakes Accenture to Become World's Largest IT Co

TCS has celebrated strong revenue growth as demand grows for its core transformation services and through winning deals – worth over USD 6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, it added. Also Read - Infosys Records 16.6% Growth in Q3 Net Profit at Rs 5197 Crore, CEO Calls It ‘Excellent Result’

“With the brand benefitting from the long cycle of technology spending in its overseas markets, and the increase in spending from the financial sector in the US and European markets as the road to recovery begins, TCS will be hoping the coming year will prove even more fruitful,” the report said. Also Read - What is a Vaccine Passport And How to Use it While Travelling From Next Year - All You Need to Know

Accenture retained the title of world’s most valuable and strongest IT services brand with record brand value of USD 26 billion, while IBM continued at the second place with brand value of USD 16.1 billion. The report said ”Brand value” refers to the present value of earnings specifically related to brand reputation.

“With what was a very tough 2020, led so ably by its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS has excelled itself once again. Along with 10 per cent growth in its brand, its market cap also hit pole position in its industry and it is increasingly closing in on the top two in the IT services sector table,” Brand Finance CEO (Chief Executive Officer) David Haigh said.

Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer at TCS, said this recognition of TCS”” brand strength is a stellar reaffirmation of the continued trust that customers have placed in the company.

“We are proud and excited to embark on the next phase of our growth, building on our beliefs, and harnessing the passion, dedication and strength of our 469,000 associates who are the true custodians of Brand TCS,” she added.

The report noted that Infosys has overtaken Cognizant at the fourth spot, following a 19 per cent brand value increase to USD 8.4 billion. Cognizant has suffered a 6 per cent brand value loss of USD 8 billion. The Bengaluru-based company has entered the “Big 4 of IT services brands globally and making it the fastest growing brand in the top 10”, it added.

“Even before the pandemic, Infosys’ leadership recognised the importance of focusing on its service offering, including data security and cloud services. This focus, paired with key acquisitions to bolster the brand’s end-to-end customer experience offerings, has propelled Infosys to a position where it consistently wins larger consulting, data management and cloud service projects,” the report said.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the execution of the company’s ”Navigate your Next” strategy over the last three years, has strengthened the brand, positioning Infosys as the industry’s leading digital services provider.

“Continued strategic investments in building differentiating digital capabilities along with increased sales and marketing effectiveness have amplified our ability to grow in client relevance and deepen partnerships with global businesses,” he added.

HCL was at the seventh spot, while Wipro ranked 9th in the tally. Tech Mahindra saw 11 per cent brand value growth to USD 2.3 billion that has enabled the brand to jump to the 15th spot in this year’s ranking as it continues to work towards accelerated growth through building on its healthy pipeline deals and embracing new 5G opportunities, the report said.

“Being recognised as one of the fastest growing organisation globally is a true testimony of our collective spirit of resilience…At Tech Mahindra, we took this challenge on war footing to ensure business continuity and enhanced customer experience through innovative and purpose-driven initiatives, while also living up to our promise of delivering, ” Connected World and Connected Experiences”,Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra, said.