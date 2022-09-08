New Delhi: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia, often touted as the “father of all mobile phone manufacturers” has chosen Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to reimagine the employee experience for the company’s global workforce in more than 130 countries of operation.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Would Have Survived With Just Scratch Marks After Such An Accident If . . . What Does Forensic Report Say?

Nokia, in 2021, launched its ‘One Nokia Digital’ strategy to support the company’s competitiveness by digitalizing its operations. Nokia is replacing its on-premise HR systems with a new cloud-based Human Capital Management platform (HCM) to standardize HR processes on a common data platform as part of these efforts and to help deliver Nokia’s new people strategy. This will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally. Also Read - Delhi-Mumbai Vistara Flight Returns Midway After 'Whistling' Sound In Cockpit

The consultants of TCS will be working closely with Nokia to drive its human-centric, cloud-first model by redesigning HR processes and implementing a full stack of solutions powered by Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). These new simplified HR cloud-based services will make daily work more efficient for Nokia employees and will provide managers with actionable insights and analytics to support key workforce initiatives. Also Read - Cyrus Mistry: Throwback To Business Tycoon's Battle With Tatas Which Sent Shockwaves In Corporate World

“Today we all expect the same experience at work as in our personal lives – one that is intuitive, contextual, and personalized. As we put our people at the heart of everything we do at Nokia, our aim is to continuously improve the employee experience. We count on TCS consultancy and support to redesign almost all our people related processes to drive simplification and to reduce bureaucracy,” said Lisbeth Nielsen, Interim Chief People Officer, Nokia.

TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework, hybrid project methodology, expertise in Oracle Integration Cloud, TCS Crystallus™, a set of preconfigured industry and business solutions, and a change management framework to drive this workforce transformation.

The new integrated platform will help Nokia enhance employee experience, boost productivity, drive innovation, and increase agility to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing business environment.

“TCS is a key enabler in supporting Nokia’s digitalization and transformation. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with TCS as we transform our HR tools and practices and improve employee experience for our teams around the world,” said Alan Triggs, Chief Digital Officer, Nokia.

“TCS has been working closely with Nokia for more than 15 years, supporting visionary initiatives across applications, IT, business verticals and R&D functions. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Nokia to transform their HCM platform, leveraging our deep contextual knowledge, technology prowess and functional expertise”, said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS.

With an in-depth awareness of industry standards, regional regulatory compliances, and advanced technology specializations, TCS is helping enterprises in the communications, media and technology sector design and build trusted digital solutions that are flexible and adaptable to customers’ requirements. TCS’ sustained investments in research and innovation have resulted in an industry-leading portfolio of frameworks, accelerators, products, and platforms that significantly speed up customers’ multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys.

(With inputs from a press release by Tata Consultancy Services)