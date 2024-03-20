Home

Business

TCS, Britannia, Cyient, Aurobindo Pharma, JK Cement; Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

TCS, Britannia, Cyient, Aurobindo Pharma, JK Cement; Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Buy the Rs 3,980 call option of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stocks at Rs 66 for with target price of Rs 106 and a stop loss at Rs 46

Stocks To Buy

On 20th March, BSE Sensex went down by 736.37 points to settle at 72,012.05. The NSE Nifty ended in the red trajectory at 21,817.45, which was down by 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent.

On 20th March, Nifty Bank, which tracks data of 12 banking stocks, fell 191.10 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,384.80.

According to experts and Zee Business, Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Buy call for RR Kabel shares in the cash segment with a target price of Rs 1,475 and a stop loss at Rs 1,415

Buy call for Aurobindo Pharma futures with a target of Rs 1,020 and a stop loss at Rs 980

Buy the Rs 3,980 call option of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stocks at Rs 66 for with target price of Rs 106 and a stop loss at Rs 46

Buy call for Eicher Motors shares with a one-year share target price of Rs 4,500

Buy call for Britannia Industries shares for a one-year with share target price of Rs 6,000

Buy call for Cyient shares with a share target price of Rs 2,040 and a stop loss at Rs 1,960

Buy call for JK Cement with a target price of Rs 4,120 and a stop loss at Rs 3,960

Buy call for Manappuram Finance shares with a target price of Rs 173 and a stop loss at Rs 165.

Buy call for Star Health and Allied Insurance shares in the cash segment with a target price of Rs 560 and a stop loss at Rs 530.

Buy the Rs 155 put option for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) with a target price of Rs 5 and a stop loss at Rs 3.

Buy call for IFCI shares with a target price of Rs 39 and a stop loss at Rs 37.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.