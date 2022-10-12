TCS Variable Pay: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made a big announcing regarding variable pay of the employees. Bringing out their festive cheer early, TCS shared that 70 per cent of the staff will receive 100 per cent variable pay. Moreover, the remaining 30 per cent will get paid based on their business unit performance.Also Read - Work From Home BIG Update: TCS Issues New Advisory For Employees Seeking WFH. Deets Here

After announcing the company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer at TCS said,”We are going to pay 100% variable pay for 70% of employees… the remaining 30% will get paid based on their business unit performance. This is for Q2 (July-September).”

WHAT TCS SAID ON MOONLIGHTING

On the issue of moonlighting, the company said it is an “ethical issue” and against its core values but has not taken any action against any staff.

The company, which employs over 6.16 lakh people, will take into account all the relevant dimensions while forming its final view on the issue which has been dominating headlines for the last few weeks, its Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad told reporters.

On the other hand, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS also asserted that it is codified in its employment contract, that “you are not allowed to work anywhere else while being employed with us.”

TCS TIGHTENS RULES FOR EMPLOYEES SEEKING WORK FROM HOME

Meanwhile, the tech giant has issued a new advisory for employees seeking to continue work from home on medical grounds.

In a bid to get employees back to offices, the IT firm has tightened rules and asked its staff to get themselves checked and submit the medical certificates validated by a company-empanelled medical team if they want to work from home.