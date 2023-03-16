Home

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Resigns, K Krithivasan Succeeds Him as New CEO-Designate

New Delhi: Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday tendered resignation, which will be effective from September 15, 2023. And the Board of Directors, during its meeting earlier in the day, appointed K Krithivasan as the Chief Executive Officer Designate, with effective from March 16, 2023.

K Krithivasan will take over as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company in the next financial year, subject to shareholder’s approval, effective date of which would be intimated in due course.

Why Did Rajesh Gopinathan Resign?

TCS in a stock exchange filing, while giving reasons for Gopinath’s resignation, said it was for pursuing other interests.

“We wish to inform you that Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on September 15, 2023,” TCS said in a statement.

TCS further said based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors appointed K Krithivasan as the chief executive officer-designate, with effective from March 16, 2023.

Who is K Krithivasan?

At present, K Krithivasan is the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services. He has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989.

During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large programme management and sales.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

In terms of educational qualification, K Krithivasan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.