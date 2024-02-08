Home

Business

TCS Employees Attention Please! Return To Office by This Month or Face Serious Consequences’

TCS Employees Attention Please! Return To Office by This Month or Face Serious Consequences’

Work From Home Ends: If you are currently employed at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), you need to be aware of the latest news. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian multinational information tec

Acting on the complaint, TCS reportedly set up a panel of three executives including chief information security officer Ajit Menon to probe the allegation.

Work From Home Ends: If you are currently employed at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), you need to be aware of the latest news. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company, has granted its employees an additional quarter, extending the deadline for returning to the office till March end; however, failure to do so can lead to ”severe repercussions”. Yes, according to a report by The Economic Times (the story behind the paywall), TCS has extended the deadline for employees who are currently working from home despite the company’s mandate to work from the office. These employees must now return to office duties by March. Failure to comply with this extended deadline will result in “severe repercussions.”

Trending Now

This announcement from Tata Consultancy Services marks the software giant’s “final call” for employees who are still operating remotely. Previously, in October 2023, the IT company had made it mandatory for employees to come to the office five days a week. “We are exercising patience but have taken a principled stand that people have to get back to offices. We have sent the final communication to staff on this and if they do not (follow), there will be serious consequences to face,” TCS’s Chief Operating Officer, NG Subramaniam spoke to ET.

You may like to read

Work From Home to End For Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Employees! COO Sites Major Reasons

He mentioned that concerns about work culture and security issues are the main reasons behind the push for employees to come back to the office. “With the kind of cyberattacks in today’s context, an organisation can inadvertently get into trouble. One cannot have the kind of controls at home and there can be security risks to businesses,” the Mumbai-based firm’s chief operating officer (COO) said to ET. The primary goal is to go back to how things were before the pandemic, with everyone working together in the office, and to step away from the hybrid model that was put in place during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. During the deadly pandemic, several companies, IT giants, and other layouts were forced to shift to online mediums. Now with things back to normal, the IT giant aims to restore the pre-pandemic work culture. As per the report, nearly 40,000 people joined us online and quit online without any offline interaction during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS’s current headcount stands at well over 616,000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.