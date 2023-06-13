Home

TCS Ends Work From Home, Witnesses Rise in Female Employees Resigning From Job

Work From Home: TCS In a statement said the higher attrition among women is a setback to the company's efforts to promote gender diversity and added that the company is focusing on reversing the trend.

Over 6,00,000 people work at TCS of which 35% are women.

TCS Work From Home Latest News Today: As work from home ended for India’s largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is dealing with an unexpected issue at the moment. Three years after the COVID pandemic, TCS has ended the work from home. However, the new policy of the IT firm hasn’t found many takers in the female staff, and they have been quitting from their jobs lately.

Notably, TCS prioritises gender diversity in the workforce and is known for giving women numerous employment opportunities. However, the company claims that the decision to end work from home (WFH) is one of the factors that is resulting in the rapid resignation of female employees.

As per the TCS head of human resources, Milind Lakkad, there have been more resignations from female employees after the company stopped allowing them to work from home.

“I would think working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to office,” Milind Lakkad said in the company’s annual report last week.

Giving details, Lakkad said although there may be additional causes, this is the primary one and stressed that the resignation of female employees was not motivated by discrimination.

Lakkad further underlined that the higher attrition among women is a “setback” to the Tata Group company’s efforts to promote gender diversity and added that the company is focusing on reversing the trend.

It should be noted that over 6,00,000 people work at TCS of which 35% are women and the IT giant has retained 38.1% of its female employees in the fiscal year 2023. What is more interesting is that women employees held about three-fourths of the top positions. TCS has lost more than 20% of their workforce in the previous fiscal year.

The IT firm hasn’t said the exact number of how many women employees might have left the company because of the policy.

“Employee strength grew to over 614,000 associates with 35.7% women associates,” the company said in its annual report.

