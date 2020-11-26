Mumbai: Faqir Chand Kohli, IT sector visionary and the founding chief executive of sector leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Also Read - TCS Q2 Result: Profit up 2%, Rs 45 announced as dividend

Kohli was often considered the father of Indian IT industry.

In a statement, TCS said it mourns the death of Kohli, who died this afternoon, and added that it was JRD Tata's insistence that had got the young Kohli to join the Tata Group in 1969.

“He pivoted first into management consultancy, and then over the next two decades, into software development, helping the organization navigate multiple technology waves over two and a half decades by continually investing in people and staying relevant to customers,” TCS said, adding Kohli stepped down as CEO of the business in 1996.

Condolence messages started pouring in from all across, with IT sector body NASSCOM terming him as a “visionary leader” who foresaw an opportunity in technology for India and built TCS.

Paying tributes to the legend, Founder Chairman of Wipro Ltd Azim Premji said, “Mr. Kohli was the true pioneer of Indian IT. We have all followed in his footsteps. His contribution to the IT industry and thus to India is immeasurable.”

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy recalled, “Mr. F C Kohli laid the foundation for a strong TCS. I had the privilege of working with him on the NASSCOM Executive Council during the early nineties. I pray that his soul rests in peace.”

Ashok Soota, CEO of Happiest Minds said, “FC Kohli created a formidable, durable institution and helped to forge the Indian IT industry. His contribution goes beyond IT as he helped to strengthen the TATA group with the solid cash flows TCS generated.”

Sharing similar views, KK Natrajan, co-founder at Mindtree said, “The industry has lost a doyen who was the real architect of the Indian IT industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

“He was a true legend, who laid the very foundations for India’s spectacular IT revolution and set the stage for the dynamic modern economy we enjoy today,” Tata Sons chairman and former chief executive of TCS N Chandrasekaran said.

