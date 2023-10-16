Home

TCS Hiring: Tata Consultancy Services To Hire 40,000 Campus Recruits | Check Key Details Here

About 10% of 6 lakh employees - which means about 60,000 people - are on the bench and they can be productively deployed

TCS Hiring: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam has indicated that the company is moving forward with its plans to hire 40,000 campus recruits in the current financial year. “We usually hire between 35,000 to 40,000 people and those plans are intact. There are no large-scale layoffs. The way we’ve calibrated this is we’re working towards improving our own utilisation because we have a decent bench,” Ganapathy Subramaniam said in an exclusive interview to The Times of India.

“When there is a contraction in discretionary spending, we hire a lesser number of laterals. In the last 12 to 14 months, we saw a huge attrition. We didn’t know how long that would continue, so we ended up hiring a lot more than what we needed to build a bench. Our utilisation is currently around 85%… we used to operate at about 87-90%,” he added.

Interestingly, the company has not announced any significant layoffs for quite sometime now. This is despite facing the industry’s broader hiring challenges. Subramaniam has acknowledged that hiring laterals would be calibrated based on demand for discretionary spending projects.

In the interview, he also explained that the company has been preparing its bench to meet potential demand by having around 10% of its employees on the bench, which amounts to approximately 60,000 people.

“About 10% of 6 lakh employees – which means about 60,000 people – are on the bench and they can be productively deployed. But all these people were going through training, induction, and upskilling in the last 12 months. They’re available as a productive pool to be deployed into various projects,” he told TOI.

When asked about a slight reduction in TCS’s headcount during the September quarter, Subramaniam explained that in the current scenario, TCS managed to meet demand by leveraging its internal pool, resulting in a net reduction of around 6,000 employees. The reduction was due to employees who had left in the previous quarter and were replaced with the existing workforce rather than hiring externally.

