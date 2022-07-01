New Delhi: In a bid to be closer to the available talent pool, IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will set up offices in small cities and non-metro regions including Guwahati, Nagpur and Goa. The decision has been taken to get employees back into offices.Also Read - 9/10 Believe Humour Is Undervalued, Underused In Indian Jobs: Survey

It is aimed at motivating teamwork among staff members as many are unwilling to return to their base locations after working out of home, mostly in their native towns, following the Covid-19 pandemic, Economic Times reported quoting executives as saying.

Infosys to Set up Offices in Noida, Coimbatore, Kolkata And Vizag

Earlier, Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys had announced that it will continue to put more money into talent hubs across different tier-II cities in the future. Reports claimed that the company has decided to set up new offices in Noida, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Vizag. For the unversed, work centres of the company are also present in Nagpur and Indore.