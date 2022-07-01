Recently, the tech giant had also announced bumper raises, promotions and bonuses to its employees to reverse record turnover levels as the company complete limited pool of workers in digital, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data science.
TCS Hiring 2022
As part of its ongoing TCS BPS Hiring programme, TCS recently invited applications from freshers who completed their graduation in Arts, Commerce and Science streams. The official hiring page asked students (who completed their graduation in 2020, 2021 and 2022) to apply for the hiring programme.
“TCS has curated exclusive opportunities for Arts, Commerce & Science graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022 year of passing (YoP) to apply for exciting careers and make #TheBigMove,” the company’s website read.