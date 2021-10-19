New Delhi: Information technology (IT) majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are planning for power backup, according to an Economic Times report. These companies have informed their employees to keep power backup options ready in case there are power outages. This comes as overseas clients of these firms have raised alarms, the ET report says.Also Read - Incessant Rains Lash Uttarakhand: Many Feared Trapped After Cloudburst Hits Nainital

While the government of India has denied reports on shortage of coal, global clients were worried over the development. Now, the IT companies have asked senior executives to be ready with back-up plans, as per the ET report.

Bulk of the employees of IT sector in the country are working from home. TCS was preparing Business Continuity Plans (BCPs). Senior employees have been directed to coordinate with subordinates and remain alert about power outages, if any, the ET report says.

Infosys is also keeping tab on the development and informed the employees to arrange power back-up. Infosys has said that its campuses have adequate power back-up systems and alternative energy resources. If required employees on crucial projects can be brought to offices, Infosys said, as per the ET report.

The Ministry of Power in statement dated October 14, 2021 said the coal based capacity under outage due to coal shortage has reduced. “Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) has reported that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on 12th Oct 21 to 5 GW on 14th October 21. This is an improvement over the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks of 6 GW reported on 13th October 2021,” Ministry of Power said in the statement.