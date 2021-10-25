New Delhi: The devastating Covid pandemic that hit India last year created huge job loss in the country, mainly in the IT sector. However, as things get back to normal, the IT sector is witnessing a surge in hiring. According to a News18 report, four major service providers, namely Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies are set to recruit more than one lakh freshers.Also Read - Work From Home to End Soon: List of Companies That Are Asking Employees to Come Back to Office

The report further adds that the companies have ramped up their hiring projections and have added over 50,000 people in the second quarter of FY22, taking the hiring number to more than one lakh (1,02,517) in the first six months of the fiscal year.

It is important to note that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies employ more than one-fourth of India's total workforce.

Milind Lakkad, chief HR offer, TCS on Friday while announcing financial results for the quarter ending September 30 said, “This has been a fulfilling quarter in more ways than one. We brought on board a record number of 43,000 fresh graduates in the last six months. Our Shift-Left training strategy has helped us significantly accelerate their deployment. Investing ahead of time in building our own pipeline of talent has helped us overcome supply-side challenges, and meet the execution timelines of our customers’ growth and transformation programs.”

The company also announced that it will employ another 35,000 fresh graduates in the second half of the current financial year, thereby hiring 78,000 of them in the total financial year.

HCL Technologies, on the other hand, is likely to employ around 20,000-22,000 fresh graduates from college campuses this year. It is also looking to onboard 30,000 freshers next year.

Infosys:

According to the report, the company has projected an increase in revenue on broad-based demand across geographies and verticals, due to which the hiring process has ramped up. The attrition rate of the company has increased to 20.1 per cent in the quarter ending September 30, from 13.9 per cent at the end of June.

“The kind of demand we are seeing is unusually high. The last time we saw this kind of demand goes back to 2010 or so,” said UB Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys to News18.

Rao further added that Infosys has also rolled out another round of salary hike for its employees, added Rao.