TCS, Infosys, Wipro Recruitment Drive 2022: Here comes a piece of good news for the young talents who are looking for job opportunities in IT sector this year. The IT giants such TCS, Wipro and Infosys are planning to recruit nearly 1 lakh employees this fiscal. The announcement comes after the companies recently declared their Q3 results, largely posting profits for the time period.

These major companies also announced that they will continue their hiring drive in FY22, which saw a major hike last year. As per reports, the three IT giants had hired a record 1.7 lakh employees for 2021. This was just 31,000 in 2020, the companies said in a statement. The recruitment drive witnessed a major spike as the country is shifting to the digital mode amid the pandemic. Moreover, the rising number of attrition also has a significant contribution behind the increase in hiring by these companies.

Infosys to hire 55,000 freshers for FY22: Country's second largest company Infosys on Wednesday said it is planning to recruit more than 55,000 freshers for FY22 as part of its global graduate hiring programme. The company made the announcement while declaring the results for the quarter ending December 2021. "We continue to prioritize investments in talent acquisition and development and have further increased our global graduate hiring program to over 55,000 for FY22 to support our growth ambitions", said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer at Infosys.

Giving details, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys, said, “Our talent strategy continued to be a key focus area marked by efforts to further strengthen employee skilling and well-being while nurturing our workforce to fulfil client requirements.

TCS to continue aggressive hiring in FY22: On Wednesday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also stated that the company will continue its aggressive hiring drive, however, did not give any particular details about the numbers.

Giving details, Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer of the company said the hiring intensity will continue but the company does not have any particular number for the coming quarter. He said this while announcing the Q3 results of TCS this week.

Interestingly, TCS recently touched the milestone of having a headcount of as many as 2,00,000 employees. It must be noted that the TCS is the largest company in India in terms of workforce.

Earlier, TCS had announced that it would hire 34,000 freshers by March, but that target has already been met

Wipro to hire 30,000 freshers in FY22: On Wednesday, Wipro also said that is it planning to recruit about 30,000 freshers in FY23. Talking about the recruitment drive, the company said that it strives to ensure that supply is not a constraint in managing the robust demand environment.

Giving details, Saurabh Govil, President and CHRO of Wipro, said the company is looking to hire 30,000 freshers in FY23 and added that the fresher hiring numbers were pegged at about 17,500 for FY22.

Moreover, Wipro also informed that it is on course to onboard over 70 per cent more fresh talent from the campus in FY22 against the previous year.