New Delhi: After the second wave of the Covid pandemic, top Information Technology (IT) companies in India such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro are planning to hire more than 1 lakh freshers from various Indian campus. These claims were made by the IT firms following their respective quarterly updates. As per updates, Wipro had brought on around 12,000 employees in the June quarter alone and Infosys has added around 8,300 employees and TCS added around 20,000 numbers to its ranks.

TCS hiring drive: Tata Consultancy Services is planning to hire 40,000 freshers via campus placements in India within the fiscal year 2021-2022. The TCS had in 2020 had hired 40,000 employees, adding to its base of already 5 lakh employees. Giving further details, Chief of Global Human Resources for TCS said that that from the campus in India, the company has hired 40,000 last year and it will continue to hire 40,000 or more this year in India. He further added that at lateral hiring is another target of the company this hiring season.

Infosys to hire 35,000 freshers: On the other hand, Infosys said it is planning to hire around 35,000 college pass-outs globally for FY22. As per updates, the company said that it had an employee strength of March quarter at 2.59 lakh employees but brought its numbers up by 2.67 lakh individuals by the end of the June quarter.

The company said it has rolled out several intense employee engagement initiatives including career acceleration opportunities, compensation reviews and learning & development interventions.

Wipro added more than 12,000 employees: Apart from TCS and Infosys, the Wipro stated that it is has added more than 12,000 employees in the April-June quarter as it expected attrition rates to spike given the current situation. The IT giant is now planning to hire by putting out 30,000 job offers into the domain for freshers to join in FY22.

Notably, these IT firms are anticipating huge attrition to come based on the current scenario of the market and economy.