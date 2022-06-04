Work From Home Latest Update: As offices and workplaces have reopened post-COVID pandemic, some of the major IT companies are planning to implement a hybrid model of working for the employee that involves working from home for some days and working from the office the rest. IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are taking various approaches to the hybrid model. Recently, the TCS in an e-mail sent to its employees talked about 3Es — Enable, Embrace and Empower — when it comes to the hybrid model. On the other hand, Infosys also said it has made a three-phased plan to call employees back to the office, and in the long term, the company plans flexibility model of working for employees.Also Read - Want to Work From Home or Office? IT Firms Including Microsoft, Deloitte Allowing Individual Teams to Take Decision

The TCS has shared a perspective on how the hybrid model of work will be implemented in the coming days. In an article titled To the future of work from anywhere, the authors stressed on 3E model which is Embrace, Enable and Empower. According to the authors, the 3-E model of Embrace-Enable-Empower provides an overall approach to step forward to the new paradigm shift.

Embrace

In the work from home, employees tend to get distractions such as house chores, child schooling and pet care, among others. However, with no clear separation or boundary between work and home, it is highly possible to get onto an 'always online' mode. This model of working needs some constructive thinking and prioritisation of 'living holistically' over 'eat-work-sleep'.

Enable

TCS in the above-mentioned article said that while an individual might be ready to embrace, what is an equally important question to ask is, whether the organisation is ready to enable the right ecosystem to ‘work from anywhere’? Companies need to do more than just lip service, marketing talks, press releases – they need to focus on and enable the right conditions and environment to facilitate the remote working. The companies also need to ensure a balance of work and recreation as there are several activities that can be done by the organization to reduce stress and bring joyfulness at work.

Empower

In the new model of working, both the company and the individuals need to be empowered in new ways to work from anywhere. The individual and organisational contexts need to be bridged with socio-technical solutions. In this regard, the TCS has set up hot desks and occasional operating zones to allow its associates to plug in their system in any office around the country and get connected to the global workforce instantly.

What is Hybrid Plan For Infosys?

Just like TCS, Infosys has also recently prepared a three-phased plan to call employees back to the office, and in the long term, the company also plans flexibility for employees to join the company physically.

“We have already rolled out the first phase in April and under this, people who are in their home locations where DCs (development centres) are located or are in the upcountry town close to the DCs are being encouraged to come to the office twice a week,” Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said in a statement.

He said the company in the second phase will encourage people who are outside the DC towns to start making preparations over the next few months to see if they can come back to their base development centres.