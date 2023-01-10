Good News For Techies! TCS Makes BIG Announcement, To Hire Over 1.25 Lakh Staff Soon. Deets Here

TCS JOBS: Tata Consultrancy Services (TCS) is expected to hire about 40,000 freshers in FY24. Read detailed report here.

Moonlighting: TCS's statement comes weeks after Infosys sacked 300 employees working for rival firms while drawing full-time salaries at the software firm. (File Photo)

Mumbai: 2023 started on a super bad note for techies as Amazon and enterprise-software company Salesforce announced to sack more than 25,000 workers. While Amazon announced on Wednesday that the e-commerce giant will lay off over 18,000 employees, starting January 18, Salesforce sacked 10 percent of employees due to hiring too many people during the pandemic. Amid all these, tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)—the country’s largest software exporter announced that it will be hiring over 1.25 lakh staff in FY24.

“If you look at our overall hiring trends, we are continuing to (hire) probably at the same level. We should be hiring in the range of 1,25,000-1,50,000 people next year. It’s an ongoing confidence in the medium-term, long-term view that we have,” its chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan told reporters.

Moreover, he added,”Our posture is positive, we are not pulling people off the field, we are fully engaged, fully present. We are fully invested from a talent capacity perspective. We had over-invested last year and benefitting from that (this quarter).”

For the unversed, the software firm posted a decline of 2,197 people in its employee base for the October-December period to 6.13 lakh. The Tata group company, however, made it clear that this was due to the higher hiring done over the last 18 months, and not driven by the demand environment.

TCS HIRED OVER 55,000 EMPLOYEES IN FY23

The company has hired over 55,000 people on a net basis already in FY23 even though it reported a decline of 2,197 people on a net basis in the December quarter. In FY22, it added 1.03 lakh people to its overall staff.

The company’s chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad attributed the decline in the December quarter to attrition trending higher than the fresh hires.

40,000 FRESHERS TO BE HIRED IN FY24

The HR chief also made it clear that it will continue with the trend of hiring about 40,000 freshers in FY24 as well and added that over 5 lakh youths have applied for getting recruited.

Furthermore, he added that TCS has hired 42,000 freshers in FY23 so far, which means that it hired only about 7,000 employees in the third quarter over the 35,000 done in the first half. It may hire a few thousand more in the fourth quarter or it may stay muted.