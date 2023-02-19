Home

Business

No Layoff At Tata Consultancy Services: From Hiring To Hikes Here Is What Top Official Said

No Layoff At Tata Consultancy Services: From Hiring To Hikes Here Is What Top Official Said

The comments have come amid IT companies, including big tech giants, the world over laying off people due to a slew of reasons.

Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that a letter has been sent to the employees by TCS saying there has been a recent revision in TCS policy around the first anniversary.

Delhi: In a harsh season of layoffs, everyday people wake with a fear to not have that one email from company head, not get handed the pink slip. Big companies from Google, Microsoft, Amazon to small start ups, the funding winter was pretty cold. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sad that it is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee, a top official confirmed in an interview with new agency PTI.

“We don’t do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company (there will be) no layoffs,” chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad said, replying to a specific question on whether there will be layoffs or involuntary attrition.

You may like to read

The comments have come amid IT companies, including big tech giants, the world over laying off people due to a slew of reasons.

Hikes And Hiring At TCS

The country’s largest information technology services exporter is also looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs, Lakkad told PTI. With a slew of startups laying off people, especially in sectors like education technology, Lakkad said TCS will be looking to hire such impacted workers.

He said the company, which employs over 6 lakh people, will be announcing hikes which will be similar to earlier years.

Specifically, it is looking for talent in user experience design, artificial intelligence, many aspects of cloud and having product experience, Lakkad said.

“It is a very large canvas, we are doing exciting work across different industries in different technologies. I think all of that requires some phenomenal talent to come in and participate. we are getting it obviously from startups, people who have actually done some good work in those companies and have short-term career challenges,” he said.

The company is also open to hiring people of Indian diaspora in the US who have lost their jobs with the tech majors and May be on the brink of being forced to return home as per their visa conditions, Lakkad said.

At present, 70 per cent of its US employees are Americans, Lakkad said, adding that it would like to get the number down to 50 per cent because it also wants to offer global opportunities to its staff in India.

He also said that there is a need for quicker appointments and clearance for both business and H1 visas in the US, its largest market by revenue.

TCS Work From Home

At present, close to 40 per cent of the staff work from offices three times a week and 60 per cent come two times a week, Lakkad said. “I expect these numbers (of those working from offices) to increase. By Q1 (FY24) it will significantly go up. by Q2 of FY24, we will decide the way forward,” he added

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.