New Delhi: Despite volatility in the finance sector, IT major Tata Consultancy Services reported steady growth and reported 1.80 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit at Rs 8,042 crore. The company also announced a total dividend of Rs 45 per share, including Rs 40 as special dividend.

TCS said it continues to be the industry benchmark in talent retention at IT services attrition rate of 11.6 per cent in the past 12 months.

According to reports, operating income of the company came in at Rs 9,361 crore, down 4.20 per cent from last year. Earnings per share increased to Rs 21.43 against Rs 20.66 on a yearly basis.

IT services attrition rate stood at 11.60 per cent LTM. TCS added 14,097 employees in July-September. Consolidated headcount stood at 4,50,738 as of September 30.