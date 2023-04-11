Home

TCS Q4 Results: Key Things Investors Should Look Out For In The IT Major’s Quarterly Results

The incoming CEO and MD, K Krithivasan is expected to address media queries in-person for the first time, following the current CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan’s earnings announcements on April 12.

New Delhi: India’s biggest information technology services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), witnessed several unexpected turns in this quarter, starting from the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), to facing the emergence of a fresh global banking crisis.

The incoming CEO and MD, K Krithivasan is expected to address media queries in-person for the first time, following the current CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan’s earnings announcements on April 12. Gopinathan will continue with the company till September, the CEO and MD-designate Krithivasan has maintained that there won’t be any great organisational or strategic changes as he takes over. The company is also reportedly in talks with Gopinathan for further engagement in an advisory role.

Last month, ET reported quoting sources that TCS will unveil a new operational structure with four distinct business units to drive the next phase of growth for India’s largest software exporter as it aims for the next revenue milestone of $50 billion.

As per a fresh report by Moneycontrol, this organisational overhaul categorising clients based on their journeys with TCS has caused unrest for several senior leaders in the firm. It said that Krithivasan, who was then heading the global BFSI vertical, kept his vertical out of these restructured units.

When Gopinathan announced his resignation, it came as a shock because his tenure was originally meant to end in 2027 only. He said that the monotony of earnings for the past 40 quarters and doing the same thing every 13 weeks got the better of him and he wanted to move on to doing something new.

“While the new CEO, K Krithivasan, has not indicated any radical change in strategy, we would wait to see if there are any minor tweaks to it (especially around the new corporate structure of addressing different sets of clients which was instituted a year back and was indicated to be ex-CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan’s idea),” said Girish Pai, Head of Research at Nirmal Bang.

Not just TCS, but rivals too will be tracked closely for any commentary on how the BFSI sector crisis will impact demand outlook and overall global client sentiments.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Signature Bank of the US, followed by Switzerland’s Credit Suisse has made it clear that the commentary around the BFSI sector will be closely watched.

BFSI accounted for over 38 percent of TCS’ revenue, as of the quarter-ended December.

TCS Q4 Results Today: Key Things To Watch Out For

Revenue growth: Overall growth for Q4 is expected to be less than in Q3 as uncertainty continues to prevail amidst a tough business environment according to a poll by CNBC TV18. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth estimates have varied from 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent.

Even as analysts estimate a muted revenue growth on QoQ basis, TCS is likely to lead Tier-I IT companies in terms of growth reported.

“We expect muted revenue growth for TCS over the next two quarters at 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent QoQ in CC (constant currency) terms due to delay in decision-making in its two most important geographies, North America and Continental Europe, which together account for roughly 70 percent of its overall revenues,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note.

“We expect revival of demand starting September 2023 with postponed projects getting executed, along with cost optimisation deals,” analysts added.

Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak Institutional Securities forecast a much higher QoQ revenue growth at 1.1 percent and 11.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) in CC terms.

“Growth will likely be led by spending on cloud and digital programs, cost take-outs and wallet share/vendor consolidation gains. Exposure to impacted banking clients will not materially impact revenue growth in our view in the quarter,” the note said.

Hiring Plan: TCS reported for the first time in last 10 quarters a slowdown in net new quarterly employee addition at negative 2,197 in the quarter ended December 2023. The key questions would be will there be further slowdown in employee addition, what will be the hiring targets and outlook as we move into FY24.

TCS’ Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Milind Lakkad, in the previous quarter said the drop in headcount addition was a “planned” move to improve utilisation rates. TCS, like its peers, had hired in large numbers in 2022.

Key bets and strategic direction under CEO designate K. Krithivasan

Commentary On Large Deal-Wins: TCS continued to report large multi-year deal-wins last quarter irrespective of the global macro challenges. The company announced the extension of partnership with United Kingdom-based client Phoenix Group in a $723-million deal. TCS is also set to close multiple deals worth $1 billion with British retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S), as per media reports.

While previously TCS had said that it will maintain a QoQ total contract value (TCV) of $7-9 billion, analysts estimate that the company might cross this band in Q4.

“We expect strong deal-wins of $10 bn+ for the quarter, assuming normal renewal component. We do not include TCV from (the) mega deal with BSNL that is likely to be signed with TCS. TCS’ commentary on growth outlook will be keenly followed. TCS is expected to be a beneficiary of higher focus of enterprises on cost take-outs and core modernisation,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in their note.

