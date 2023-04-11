TCS Q4 Results Today: What To Expect Amid Surprise CEO Change & Global Banking Crisis

Home

The revenue growth of IT companies is likely to be muted in Q4 due to seasonality effect and also due to slower decision making and increased cautiousness amid macro uncertainties, recent banking turmoil and weaker discretionary spending.

New Delhi: IT major Tata Consultancy Services will release its results for the quarter ended March 2023 today. Investors are watching out for the software exporter’s commentary on growth outlook in a depressing macro backdrop.

As per Jefferies analyst Akshat Agarwal, the Q4 FY23 revenue growth is expected to moderate by 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms due to macroeconomic slowdown leading to delays in revenue conversion and sales cycles.

As per analysts, there could be a 30-50 basis point increase in margins, led by stabilizing supply, receding attrition, improved utilization and currency tailwinds.

“Growth will likely be led by spending on cloud and digital programs, cost takeouts and wallet share/vendor consolidation gains. Exposure to impacted banking clients will not materially impact revenue growth in the quarter, in our view,” said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Kotak Institutional Equities also added that TCS is expected to be a beneficiary of higher focus of enterprises on cost take-outs and core modernization. As per ET, Kotak expects strong deal wins of over $10 billion for the quarter, assuming normal renewal component while Jefferies has forecast large deal wins in the $2-2.5bn range supported by larger deals amidst slower decision making.

Various press releases by TCS and certain media reports have indicated at several deal wins in the quarter including a few mega deals.

“Though the Indian IT services firms do not have meaningful exposure to the affected US regional banks, fears of a banking crisis could impact near-term IT spending by banks and will be the key monitorable during the 4Q management commentary,” Motilal Oswal said.

“Apart from the numbers, markets would be interested in the growth outlook (health of various verticals and geographies, deal-making pace, key priorities moving ahead, and strategy change, if any), especially against the backdrop of a management change at the top and deteriorating demand scenario following the banking crisis and macroeconomic fallout,” said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research of Stoxbox.

The IT behemoth is also expected to announce a final dividend to investors for FY 23 along with the results.

