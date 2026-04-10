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TCS announces salary hikes for employees across all grades in 2026, rewards top performers amid global tech uncertainty

TCS announces salary hikes for employees across all grades in 2026, rewards top performers amid global tech uncertainty

TCS rolls out annual salary hikes for employees across grades, with higher rewards for top performers, signaling stability and confidence in business growth despite ongoing global uncertainty in the tech sector.

TCS salary hike

Annual salary increases were granted to Tata Consultancy Services’ employees in all grades on Thursday, signalling stability in the tech sector and giving workers hope in an industry notorious for delays. This year’s salary increase for employees in India’s biggest IT services firm went into effect on April 1, 2026.

All Employees Receive Rises in Pay

Tata Consultancy Services stated that salary revisions have been given to employees of all grades. The average salary increase percentage was not disclosed by TCS. But did highlight that star performers would receive a “substantial double-digit increase.” Revisions, according to the corporation, have already begun for all eligible employees.

TCS brought forward salary hikes after missing last year’s appraisal cycle. For employees, this provides some degree of stability and predictability after last year’s appraisal cycle was postponed.

Business recovery fuelled salary increments

For TCS, the earnings quarter demonstrates strong growth momentum, particularly from digital transformation businesses and specialty services as demand for digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) improves.

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The IT services business stated that it continued to recruit new talent while also allowing people to advance their professions in high-demand areas. Clients’ expanding needs in technologies such as cloud, cybersecurity, digital engineering, and automation will be addressed by Tata Consultancy Services by migrating current skills as well as hiring new people in niche technologies.

AI investments fuel salary increases

TCS CEO TV Mohandas Pai said during the firm’s earnings conference call that the company planned to become an “AI-first organization.” Spending on employee training and development has increased over the last year. In FY26 alone, employees completed over 6.5 million learning hours. Mohandas Pai went on to say that over 80% of the company’s people now have AI-related skills and machine learning abilities.

The human element

TCS’ employee base grew by 3,216 employees on a sequential quarter basis to 552,801 employees, despite seeing a decline of 22,042 employees on an annual basis. We have seen mass layoffs throughout the last year as businesses continue to struggle with greater macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty. When Tata Consultancy Services Ltd adjusted headcount by firing employees during the first quarter of the year.

TCS Salary Increase in All Grades: What Does it Mean for the Sector?

Indian Information Technology employees across levels received raises this year, signalling stability to a sector that has been concerned about the effects of a shaky worldwide need. Despite worries about IT salary decreases, the news should be encouraging for personnel. But the adjustments were specifically meant to recognise the accomplishments of those who excel at their jobs.

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