TCS To Announce Salary Hike, Hire Startup Employees Who Lost Jobs Recently. Read Full Plan Here

Interestingly, the salary hike at TCS will be similar to the earlier years. This was announced by chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad.

As several startups and big firms have laid off people, especially in sectors like education technology, Lakkad said TCS will be looking to hire such impacted workers.

TCS Salary Hike Latest News Today: Even as several companies are laying off employees across the globe, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, said it will soon announce salary hike of staff and interestingly, the hikes will be similar to the earlier years. This was announced by chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad.

Giving details, Lakkad also said TCS is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers and added that the country’s largest information technology services exporter is also looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs.

“We don’t do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company…(there will be) no layoffs,” Lakkad was quoted as saying by PTI.

He however added that many companies are forced to take such a step because they hired more than they wanted while TCS believes that once a staff member joins, it is the company’s responsibility to make them productive and derive value.

He added that the company is looking for talent in user experience design, artificial intelligence, many aspects of cloud and having product experience.

Lakkad said TCS has hired more professionals in the last year and more than 2 lakh employees (including 1.1 lakh trainees) were hired in the last year out of a total workforce of more than 6 lakhs.

