TCS Salary Hike Latest News Today: The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday issued a clarification after reports claimed that emails have been sent to staff about not rolling out the hikes to employees who have completed one year with the tech firm. In the clarification, the IT giant said it will hike the salary of all experienced employees during the annual salary appraisal that follows their one-year anniversary in the company.Also Read - TCS To Not Roll Out Salary Hikes For Employees Completing Just 1 Year. Check Details Here

“We have always had increments in line with industry benchmarks. Even during the pandemic, we ensured our increment cycles were unaffected. It is incorrect to suggest otherwise. All experienced hires will be given an increase as part of the annual salary appraisal that follows their one-year anniversary,” TCS said in a statement. Also Read - Mega Hiring! TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IT Companies Likely To Recruit Over 1 Lakh Freshers This Year

Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that a letter has been sent to the employees by TCS saying there has been a recent revision in TCS policy around the first anniversary. The report also claimed that those who have completed their first year on April 1 or thereafter will not receive a letter and or increment on completion of one year. Also Read - TCS Employee Sacked For Sending Rape, Death Threats to Women Through Social Media

Moreover, there were other reports in the recent past claiming that TCS has delayed performance bonus and variable compensation for some employees for the June 2022 quarter, by a month. According to those reports, the bonus and variable compensation payout will now be paid by August-end now, against its scheduled due date in July.

Later, TCS also dismissed these reports and said, “We have come across completely incorrect reports on our compensation. Variable pay is either paid in month one or month 2 as per the normal process and there is no delay in this process. 100 per cent VA is being paid for Q1.”

On the profit front, TCS for June 2022 quarter has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,478 crore, a jump of 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Interestingly, the company’s revenue during April-June 2022 has gone up 16.2 per cent to Rs 52,758 crore, compared with Rs 45,411 crore in the year-ago period.