New Delhi: Recently, Tata Consultancy Services has announced that it is moving from work from home to work from the office. While making the announcement, the company has made it clear that the software giant will resume work from the office. It must be noted that the TCS currently employs more than 5 lakh employees and is planning to open offices across the country by the end of this year or early 2022. Moreover, the TCS is also asking 80-90 per cent of its employees to return to offices.Also Read - Apple To Detect Cognitive Decline in Users Through Facial Expression, Sleep Pattern | Deets Inside

As per a report by News 18, the TCS is planning to call 90 per cent of its workforce to the office by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. The TCS has announced its plan of eventually turning to a hybrid model 25×25. Also Read - IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Takes Sly Dig at BCCI After T Natarajan Tests Positive For COVID-19

How will 25×25 model work? Also Read - Over 70 Students, 3 Staff Test Covid Positive In Himachal's Mandi, School Made Micro-Containment Zone

As per the 25×25 model, the company said by 2025, only 25 percent of its associates will need to work out of facilities at any point of time. Also, the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work.

The new model of the company will help young mothers and women who are caring for the elderly, and were unable to avail this facility earlier. The model would give more opportunities for those in tier 2 and 3 cites as remote working becomes a norm.

In the past, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS, has talked about the 25×25 formula, which will pave the way for the smooth functioning of the offices across India. A number of comonaies that have ended the work from home include Wipro, Nasscom, HCL Technology and Infosys.

However, there is a possibility that other IT companies will follow suit and may employ a similar plan to go remote. In September, Wipro has announced of calling employees back to office.