Work From Home Latest Update Today: With the coronavirus cases coming down, many firms have resumed work from offices and closed work from home facility for the employees. In this regard, Tata Consultancy Services recently said 20 per cent of its over-6 lakh employees are now working out of their designated office, as the company is returning to pre-pandemic level. With many employees working from office, TCS work from home plan is slowly getting pushed out even as the firm makes plans to implement a structured hybrid work model by 2025.

Giving details about the plan, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan recently told the media that for the time being the company will promote the return to office until it gets to pre-pandemic levels or at least 80 per cent. However, he said the TCS 25/25 model will be executed after that.

Saying that the 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner, he said the plan will first involve getting back to a more normal working environment and then getting to the permanent hybrid model.

He further added that the company will keep driving it up back to the regular figures — 50-60-70-80 per cent as it goes forward.

During the pandemic time only, the TCS had announced its 25/25 model. In this plan, the company stated that by 2025, only 25 percent of its employees will need to work out of facilities at any point of time. And the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work. Within the project teams, only 25 per cent of employees can be co-located.

While announcing its FY22 Q4 results in April, Gopinathan had told reporters that TCS had asked its senior associates to come back to their deputed locations. The TCS had said that only these senior associates will start going to office for three days in a week in the initial stage.

Gopinathan had earlier this year said that the company will start with senior associates, the top 50,000 employees, who will start coming to the office, starting three days a week from April itself. And then the company will continuously increase the coverage of associates who will start coming back.

However, TCS kept its promise as it called back more of its employees over these few months. Significantly, the work from home facility is no more available to around 1 lakh TCS employees now.

As the TCS work from home is going to end soon for more employees, the company reported attrition of 19.7 per cent, up from 17.4 per cent in Q4FY22.