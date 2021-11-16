New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that under its 25/25 model, the employees will spend only 25% of their time in office by 2025. Giving further details, the IT major said only 25% employees will work from offices at any given point in time by the year 2025.Also Read - Work From Home Ends For TCS Employees: This is How IT Major is Planning to Bring Its Employees Back to Office

On Monday, the TCS work from home model got over and the company opened the doors of its offices for all employees to return. The move comes as the coronavirus cases in the country have gone down to great extent. Notably, the employees have been asked to join the offices in preparation for the IT major’s ’25/25′ model, which is expected to be implemented by 2025. Also Read - Work From Home to End Soon: List of Companies That Are Asking Employees to Come Back to Office

Speaking to NDTV, a TCS spokesperson said at present, the company has about 5 per cent of associates working from offices. Also Read - Work From Home Latest News: How Indian IT Majors Plan to Call Employees Back to Office

The spokesperson further added that towards the end of CY’21 (calendar year 2021), the company will encourage the associates to return to offices before it switches to the 25/25 model

However, the transition will be done in a phased and flexible manner, the spokesperson added.

Saying that the 25/25 working model is an important design element, the company said it will take a couple of years for the model to mature.

Giving further detail, the TCS said the hybrid models of work are here to stay and in the new ‘Future Of Work’, both the physical office and remote working will play an integral part.

Moreover, the company said that it has launched one of the biggest corporate vaccination drives in the country for its associates and dependents.

Issuing a statement, the company said that at present, over 70 per cent of the workforce in India are fully vaccinated and more than 95 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

All through the COVID pandemic, the company said that it stayed connected virtually with all teams and delivered key priorities and added that it is excited to connect back in person with the associates.