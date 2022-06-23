New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday issued guidelines related to disclosure requirements for virtual digital assets (VDA) such as cryptos for TDS deductions, which will come into effect from July 1.Also Read - GST On Cryptocurrency Soon? Council To Take Decision Next Week | Check Details Here

“The new section (Section 194S) mandates a person, who is responsible for paying to any resident any sum by way of consideration for transfer of a virtual digital asset (VDA), to deduct an amount equal to 1 per cent of such sum as income tax thereon. The tax deduction is required to be made at the time of credit of such sum to the account of the resident or at the time of payment, whichever is earlier,” the CBDT said in a notification. Also Read - Crypto Crash: Indian Investors Lost Nearly Rs 1,000 Crore To Fake Cryptocurrency Exchanges

CBDT issues Circular No. 13/2022 dt 22.06.22 containing guidelines to remove difficulties wrt Section 194S, which comes into effect from 01.07.22. Section 194S mandates tax deduction @ 1% on transfer of Virtual Digital Asset by payer.

It is available on:https://t.co/NMNcgKzkOU — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 22, 2022

Also Read - CBDT Issues Guidelines On Applicability Of New TDS Provision Regarding Gifts, Benefits | Details Here

In the new guidelines, the income tax department has given detailed disclosure requirements for TDS deductions for virtual digital assets, under which date of transfer and mode of payment will have to be specified.

As per the guidelines, from July 1, the tax deducted at source (TDS) of 1 per cent will be levied on payments towards virtual digital assets or cryptocurrencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year, as the Finance Act 2022 has introduced Section 194S in the I-T Act.

In this regard, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on June 21 had notified certain amendments in I-T Rules with respect to furnishing TDS returns in Form 26QE and Form 16E.

In the guidelines, the CBDT has notified that the TDS collected under Section 194S shall be deposited within 30 days from the end of the month in which the deduction has been made. Deposit of tax so deducted shall be made in the challan-cum-statement Form 26QE.

In Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the provision of tax deducted at source at 1 per cent levied on payments made on transfer of virtual assets.